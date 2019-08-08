Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) EPS Estimated At $0.49; 4 Analysts Covering Union Pacific (UNP)

Analysts expect Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) to report $0.49 EPS on August, 14 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.55% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. PRSP’s profit would be $83.44M giving it 11.26 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Perspecta Inc.’s analysts see -5.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.07. About 498,046 shares traded. Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) has risen 6.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.92% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, June 13. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20600 target in Friday, July 19 report. See Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

19/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $197.0000 New Target: $206.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $198.0000 Initiates Coverage On

08/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $134.0000 New Target: $128.0000 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

13/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Downgrade

12/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $197.0000 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $192 New Target: $201 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold Perspecta Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 56.48 million shares or 3.98% less from 58.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,121 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.02% or 5,056 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has 0% invested in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP). Huntington Bank has 0% invested in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) for 1,729 shares. Td Asset has 0% invested in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP). South Texas Money Mgmt holds 88,498 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation reported 355 shares. Rmb Mgmt Lc reported 10,500 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Division invested in 5,434 shares or 0.05% of the stock. New England Rech & Mngmt invested in 0.75% or 16,075 shares. Raymond James owns 140,473 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.06% stake. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 105,254 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Company accumulated 58,568 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 53,541 shares.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology services to government clients in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. It has a 50.39 P/E ratio. The firm also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services.

The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $166.92. About 2.07 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. The company has market cap of $122.31 billion. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. It has a 19.81 P/E ratio. The firm also provides transportation services for coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and intermodal import and export container traffic.

