Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) Comparing side by side

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) compete against each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspecta Inc. 21 0.97 N/A 0.32 69.78 Sabre Corporation 22 1.60 N/A 1.00 19.92

Table 1 demonstrates Perspecta Inc. and Sabre Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sabre Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Perspecta Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Perspecta Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspecta Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sabre Corporation 0.00% 32.8% 5.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Perspecta Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Sabre Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Sabre Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Perspecta Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Perspecta Inc. and Sabre Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspecta Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Sabre Corporation 1 2 1 2.25

Perspecta Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -16.74% and an $20 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Sabre Corporation’s consensus price target is $23.33, while its potential upside is 1.83%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Sabre Corporation seems more appealing than Perspecta Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.6% of Perspecta Inc. shares and 98.66% of Sabre Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Perspecta Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Sabre Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perspecta Inc. -3.57% 0.86% 10.78% -4.23% 0% 30.08% Sabre Corporation -4.18% -8.78% -14.16% -22.02% -15.51% -7.86%

For the past year Perspecta Inc. has 30.08% stronger performance while Sabre Corporation has -7.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Sabre Corporation beats Perspecta Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. The company also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. Perspecta Inc. is based in Chantilly, Virginia.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service and hosted delivery models to airlines, hoteliers, and other travel suppliers. This segment offers SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airlineÂ’s diverse touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment also provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.