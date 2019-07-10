Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) and Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) and Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspecta Inc. 21 0.97 N/A 0.32 69.78 Alithya Group Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Perspecta Inc. and Alithya Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspecta Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alithya Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Perspecta Inc. and Alithya Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspecta Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Alithya Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -16.70% for Perspecta Inc. with average target price of $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.6% of Perspecta Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.78% of Alithya Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Perspecta Inc. shares. Comparatively, Alithya Group Inc. has 19.89% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perspecta Inc. -3.57% 0.86% 10.78% -4.23% 0% 30.08% Alithya Group Inc. -3.79% -5.57% 7.77% -30.52% -12.26% 29.79%

For the past year Perspecta Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alithya Group Inc.

Summary

Perspecta Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Alithya Group Inc.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. The company also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. Perspecta Inc. is based in Chantilly, Virginia.