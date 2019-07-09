Perspecta (ENTA) Share Value Declined While Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Upped by $1.30 Million Its Holding; Lands End New (LE) Shareholder Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Decreased Holding by $568,480

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Perspecta Inc (ENTA) by 1183.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 64,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,276 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 5,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Perspecta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $87.28. About 84,954 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 12.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 35,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 664,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $364.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 129,528 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 20.05% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 22/03/2018 – LANDS END INC – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES ON A COMPARABLE 13-WEEK BASIS INCREASED 5.0%; 03/05/2018 – Legendary Customer Service, Timeless Style: The Lands’ End Brand Comes to Life in Kildeer; 17/05/2018 – Lands’ End Makes Forbes’ Best Midsize Employer List For Second Consecutive Year; 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q NET REV. $510.6M, EST. $470.5M (2 EST.); 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 02/04/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Lands’ End and The Weather Channel Announce Mini Meteorologist Contest – Four Winners to Present Weather Forecast Live on Air; 16/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s New Sunrise Swimsuit Collection Shines on the Horizon; 22/03/2018 – Tax Benefit Boosts Lands’ End’s Bottom Line; 06/04/2018 – Lands’ End Execs Rewarded as Turnaround Progresses

Analysts await Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Lands' End, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,436 shares to 135,946 shares, valued at $19.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.92 million activity. $696,102 worth of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) was sold by CARTER BRUCE L A on Monday, February 11. 13,500 shares were sold by Golumbeski George, worth $1.22M.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 27,894 shares to 37,947 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 15,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,413 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp (NASDAQ:PSMT).