Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Both Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 11.56 N/A -0.71 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 20 21.34 N/A -0.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Personalis Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. Its rival Zymeworks Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Zymeworks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Personalis Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Zymeworks Inc. is $37.75, which is potential 29.81% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Personalis Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.6% and 49.2% respectively. Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance while Zymeworks Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.