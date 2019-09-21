Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

Both Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 20 9.34 N/A -0.71 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.60 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Personalis Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Personalis Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. VIVUS Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Personalis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Personalis Inc. and VIVUS Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 17.1%. Personalis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 2.1% are VIVUS Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance while VIVUS Inc. has 49.78% stronger performance.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors VIVUS Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.