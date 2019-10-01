Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Personalis Inc.
|17
|-1.11
|20.97M
|-0.71
|0.00
|uniQure N.V.
|50
|0.00
|31.15M
|-2.48
|0.00
Demonstrates Personalis Inc. and uniQure N.V. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Personalis Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Personalis Inc.
|119,965,675.06%
|0%
|0%
|uniQure N.V.
|62,163,240.87%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
Liquidity
Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, uniQure N.V. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Personalis Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Personalis Inc. and uniQure N.V.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Personalis Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
uniQure N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $74 consensus target price and a 88.01% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Personalis Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 78.8%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Personalis Inc.
|-16.19%
|-27.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-37.14%
|uniQure N.V.
|-13.32%
|-23.63%
|2.71%
|77.57%
|97.14%
|103.5%
For the past year Personalis Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 11 factors uniQure N.V. beats Personalis Inc.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
