Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 17 -1.11 20.97M -0.71 0.00 uniQure N.V. 50 0.00 31.15M -2.48 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 119,965,675.06% 0% 0% uniQure N.V. 62,163,240.87% -48.9% -32.6%

Liquidity

Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, uniQure N.V. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Personalis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

uniQure N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $74 consensus target price and a 88.01% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Personalis Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 78.8%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Personalis Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.