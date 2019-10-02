Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

We will be comparing the differences between Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Personalis Inc.
|17
|-1.00
|20.97M
|-0.71
|0.00
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|14.27M
|-20.30
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Personalis Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Personalis Inc.
|121,213,872.83%
|0%
|0%
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|3,168,998,445.48%
|-161.4%
|-141.9%
Liquidity
Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Personalis Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares and 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Personalis Inc.
|-16.19%
|-27.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-37.14%
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|-5.95%
|-63.75%
|-74.38%
|-73.49%
|-95.56%
|-75.78%
For the past year Personalis Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
Summary
Personalis Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 6 of the 10 factors.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.
