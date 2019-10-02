Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

We will be comparing the differences between Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 17 -1.00 20.97M -0.71 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 14.27M -20.30 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Personalis Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 121,213,872.83% 0% 0% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 3,168,998,445.48% -161.4% -141.9%

Liquidity

Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Personalis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares and 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Personalis Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.