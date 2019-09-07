Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Personalis Inc.
|21
|11.56
|N/A
|-0.71
|0.00
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|714
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Personalis Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Personalis Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. which has a 30.3 Current Ratio and a 30.3 Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Personalis Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Personalis Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.6% and 73.4% respectively. Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Personalis Inc.
|-16.19%
|-27.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-37.14%
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.72%
|-14.65%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.64%
For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Personalis Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Personalis Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.