Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 11.56 N/A -0.71 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 714 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Personalis Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. which has a 30.3 Current Ratio and a 30.3 Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Personalis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Personalis Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.6% and 73.4% respectively. Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Personalis Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Personalis Inc.