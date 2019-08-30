Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 11.09 N/A -0.71 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 7.88 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Personalis Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Personalis Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $26.67, which is potential 249.54% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.6% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Personalis Inc.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.