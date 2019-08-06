Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Both Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Personalis Inc.
|23
|9.19
|N/A
|-0.71
|0.00
|Pfenex Inc.
|6
|8.30
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Personalis Inc. and Pfenex Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Personalis Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Pfenex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Personalis Inc. and Pfenex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 83.6%. About 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Personalis Inc.
|-16.19%
|-27.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-37.14%
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
For the past year Personalis Inc. had bearish trend while Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Personalis Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Pfenex Inc.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
