Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Both Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 23 9.19 N/A -0.71 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 8.30 N/A -1.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Personalis Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Pfenex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Personalis Inc. and Pfenex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 83.6%. About 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Personalis Inc. had bearish trend while Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.