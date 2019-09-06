Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 11.70 N/A -0.71 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Personalis Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Moleculin Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Moleculin Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Personalis Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 17.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance while Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.