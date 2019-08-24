Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Since Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 10.73 N/A -0.71 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.81 N/A -1.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Personalis Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Liquidity

Personalis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Personalis Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $33, while its potential upside is 111.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Personalis Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 84.6%. About 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Personalis Inc. was more bearish than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Personalis Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.