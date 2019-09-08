Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Personalis Inc.
|21
|11.56
|N/A
|-0.71
|0.00
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|3
|8.35
|N/A
|-1.21
|0.00
Demonstrates Personalis Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Personalis Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0.00%
|-582.6%
|-51.9%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc. has 4.7 and 4.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. ImmunoGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares and 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Personalis Inc.
|-16.19%
|-27.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-37.14%
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-3.43%
|-3.85%
|-6.25%
|-55.88%
|-76.42%
|-53.13%
For the past year Personalis Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ImmunoGen Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Personalis Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
