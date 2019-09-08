Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 11.56 N/A -0.71 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.35 N/A -1.21 0.00

Demonstrates Personalis Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc. has 4.7 and 4.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. ImmunoGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares and 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Personalis Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Personalis Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.