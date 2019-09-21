Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 20 9.34 N/A -0.71 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.41 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Personalis Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Personalis Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation has 7.3 and 6.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares and 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, ImmuCell Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Personalis Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than ImmuCell Corporation.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.