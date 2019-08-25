Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 10.73 N/A -0.71 0.00 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Personalis Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is 15.5. CohBar Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Personalis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Personalis Inc. and CohBar Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 9.5%. About 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Personalis Inc. has stronger performance than CohBar Inc.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.