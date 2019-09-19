Personalis Inc. (PSNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 20 9.22 N/A -0.71 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 3 61.82 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Personalis Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Personalis Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Personalis Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Personalis Inc. was more bearish than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Personalis Inc.