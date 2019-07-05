Personalis, Inc. (PSNL) Touches $22.37 Low on Jul, 5; Hyrecar (HYRE) SI Increased By 2.3%

Hyrecar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) had an increase of 2.3% in short interest. HYRE’s SI was 747,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.3% from 731,000 shares previously. With 537,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Hyrecar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s short sellers to cover HYRE’s short positions. The SI to Hyrecar Inc’s float is 11.5%. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 74,678 shares traded. HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) reached all time low today, Jul, 5 and still has $21.03 target or 6.00% below today’s $22.37 share price. This indicates more downside for the $668.72M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $21.03 PT is reached, the company will be worth $40.12M less. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $22.37. About 240,222 shares traded. Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $668.72 million. The firm provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It currently has negative earnings. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. The company has market cap of $48.11 million. The Company’s marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway.