Personalis, Inc. (PSNL) Touches $22.30 Low on Jul, 7; Last Week CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) Analysts

The stock of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) reached all time low today, Jul, 7 and still has $20.74 target or 7.00% below today’s $22.30 share price. This indicates more downside for the $663.45 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $20.74 PT is reached, the company will be worth $46.44 million less. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 693,443 shares traded. Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CoStar Group had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 27. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. See CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) latest ratings:

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $460.0000 550.0000

27/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $475 New Target: $500 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $460 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $512 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.23% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $564.18. About 186,270 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CoStar Group, Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 20,100 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability has 1,002 shares. Wms Prns Ltd owns 712 shares. Botty Limited Com has 0.02% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 122 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 44,056 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested 0.08% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc accumulated 22,534 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Inc has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 6,557 were reported by Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust. Asset owns 2,315 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Melvin Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 175,000 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co accumulated 66,439 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 5,359 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cap Impact Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.71% or 4,768 shares.

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $20.62 billion. The firm offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It has a 75.93 P/E ratio. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad application; CoStar Market Analytics, an analytics platform; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $663.45 million. The firm provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It currently has negative earnings. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.