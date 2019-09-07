Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Comparing side by side

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Personalis Inc.
|21
|11.56
|N/A
|-0.71
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Personalis Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Personalis Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. About 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Personalis Inc.
|-16.19%
|-27.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-37.14%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
For the past year Personalis Inc. was more bearish than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Personalis Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
