Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Comparing side by side

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 11.56 N/A -0.71 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Personalis Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. About 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Personalis Inc. was more bearish than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Personalis Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.