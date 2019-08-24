Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 10.73 N/A -0.71 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.51 N/A -1.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Personalis Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Personalis Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Sutro Biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Personalis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Personalis Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.6% and 73.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance while Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 24.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.