Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 18 -1.20 20.97M -0.71 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 11.55M -1.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Personalis Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Personalis Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 119,215,463.33% 0% 0% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 307,172,681.58% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 and its Quick Ratio is 12.1. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Personalis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Personalis Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 411.18% and its average target price is $16.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares and 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Personalis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38%

For the past year Personalis Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.