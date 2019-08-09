Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Comparing side by side

Since Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 22 11.86 N/A -0.71 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 19.63 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Personalis Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Personalis Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Personalis Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Personalis Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -8.10% and its average target price is $11.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Personalis Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 58.7%. About 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year Personalis Inc. had bearish trend while Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.