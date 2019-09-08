Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Comparison side by side

Since Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 11.56 N/A -0.71 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Personalis Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. PDS Biotechnology Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Personalis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares and 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Personalis Inc. had bearish trend while PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.