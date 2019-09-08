Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Comparison side by side

Since Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Personalis Inc.
|21
|11.56
|N/A
|-0.71
|0.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Personalis Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Personalis Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. PDS Biotechnology Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Personalis Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares and 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Personalis Inc.
|-16.19%
|-27.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-37.14%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
For the past year Personalis Inc. had bearish trend while PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
Personalis Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.