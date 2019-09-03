Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) Contrasting side by side

Both Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 10.73 N/A -0.71 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 50 104.01 N/A -2.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Personalis Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Personalis Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Liquidity

Personalis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 and has 18 Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Personalis Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively MyoKardia Inc. has an average price target of $90, with potential upside of 78.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Personalis Inc. had bearish trend while MyoKardia Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Personalis Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.