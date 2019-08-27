Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 11.02 N/A -0.71 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Personalis Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Personalis Inc. was less bearish than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Personalis Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.