Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Personalis Inc.
|21
|11.02
|N/A
|-0.71
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Personalis Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Personalis Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Personalis Inc.
|-16.19%
|-27.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-37.14%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
For the past year Personalis Inc. was less bearish than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Personalis Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
