Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Contrasting side by side

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 17 -1.11 20.97M -0.71 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.05 20.43M -2.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Personalis Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Personalis Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 119,965,675.06% 0% 0% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 494,996,729.10% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

Personalis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.3 and has 9.9 Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Personalis Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 consensus target price and a 235.20% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Personalis Inc. had bearish trend while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Personalis Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.