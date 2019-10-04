Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Comparing side by side

Both Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 17 -1.11 20.97M -0.71 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 58.51M -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Personalis Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 122,488,317.76% 0% 0% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,559,652,004.62% -336.6% -122.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Personalis Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $4, while its potential upside is 127.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Personalis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Personalis Inc.

Summary

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Personalis Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.