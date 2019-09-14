Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) Comparing side by side

Both Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 9.52 N/A -0.71 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see Personalis Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Personalis Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Personalis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Personalis Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $49, with potential upside of 54.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares and 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 82.55% stronger performance.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.