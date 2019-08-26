Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Contrasting side by side

Both Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Personalis Inc.
|21
|11.13
|N/A
|-0.71
|0.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|27
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.62
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Personalis Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Personalis Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Personalis Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.1%
|-61.9%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10 while its Quick Ratio is 10. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Personalis Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Personalis Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $70, while its potential upside is 428.70%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares and 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Personalis Inc.
|-16.19%
|-27.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-37.14%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|-5.25%
|-27.19%
|-56.31%
|-60.55%
|-60.2%
|-58.92%
For the past year Personalis Inc. has stronger performance than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
Summary
Personalis Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.