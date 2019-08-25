Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Comparison side by side

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 10.73 N/A -0.71 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Personalis Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Personalis Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Personalis Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Personalis Inc. was more bearish than Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.