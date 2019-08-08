Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 22 11.08 N/A -0.71 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 9.72 N/A -1.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Personalis Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Personalis Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

Personalis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.7% are Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Personalis Inc. was more bearish than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Personalis Inc. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.