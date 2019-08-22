Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 11.37 N/A -0.71 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 8 845.89 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Personalis Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 18.2 and 18.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Personalis Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 76%. 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 11.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 325.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.