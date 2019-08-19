Personal Capital Advisors Upped Pool (POOL) Position by $1.21 Million; Share Value Rose; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Upped United Technologies (UTX) Position by $11.87 Million; Share Price Declined

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 7,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 183,426 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.26 million, up from 176,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $198.24. About 165,110 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 92,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 2.89M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372.78 million, up from 2.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $126.77. About 1.20 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Limited Liability has 11,553 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. First Bancshares, a Alabama-based fund reported 40,200 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Plc holds 0.12% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Newman Dignan And Sheerar accumulated 8,109 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Salem Inv Counselors Inc accumulated 2.08% or 145,534 shares. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Llc holds 2,089 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Lbmc Invest Advisors Limited Liability holds 2,096 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement owns 35,439 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Haverford Tru holds 907,493 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 229,223 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 28,002 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rnc Cap Management Lc reported 16,249 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Tech +2.5% after raising outlook for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 16,109 shares to 130,307 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 21,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,937 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Tru has invested 0.07% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Vanguard holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 3.50 million shares. Monroe State Bank & Mi holds 8,338 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 10,500 shares stake. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr reported 0% stake. Fort Lp owns 0.38% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 11,310 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). State Teachers Retirement invested 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Dimensional Fund Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 292,438 shares. Artemis Mgmt Llp owns 264,562 shares. Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.03% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Cibc Asset Management reported 1,473 shares. Advisors Cap Mgmt Lc has 1,829 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,315 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 590,696 shares.

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Strong Base Business to Aid Pool Corp (POOL) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pool Corporation (POOL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pool Corp. (POOL) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “High Expenses to Affect Pool Corp (POOL) Earnings in Q1 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity.