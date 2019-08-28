Personal Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Celgene (CELG) Holding as Stock Declined; Parnassus Investments Upped Position in Hologic (HOLX)

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Hologic Inc. (HOLX) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 100,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 15.64M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757.00M, up from 15.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Hologic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 1.79M shares traded or 7.94% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE® LASER FOR NON-INVASIVE BODY CONTOURING (LIPOLYSIS) OF THE BACK, INNER AND OUTER THIGHS, AND UNDER THE CHIN; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 17/04/2018 – Hologic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – Hologic: FDA Approval of ThinPrep Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC GETS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Reiterating Adj EPS Guidance for Year

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 98.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 284,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 5,320 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502,000, down from 289,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $96.7. About 3.94 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (CELG); 10/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $BLUE $CELG BCMA CAR-T focus likely on the 2 deaths; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE $100M UPFRONT, $50M INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s: Celgene’s Accelerated Share Repurchase Credit Negative

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insurance stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.21% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Caprock Grp Inc invested in 4,842 shares. 4,321 are owned by Fdx Advsr. 7,950 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Global Thematic Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 222,179 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Harvest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12.14% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 87,920 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 6,500 shares. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 10,807 were reported by Marathon Trading Limited Liability Co. Northeast Invest Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,583 shares. Moreover, Estabrook Mngmt has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Stephens Ar invested in 0.05% or 21,742 shares. 159 were accumulated by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability. The California-based Rnc Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Biggest New Drug Approvals Potentially on the Way in 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Celgene Continues Growing While Waiting for its Acquisition to Close – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Has Upside â€” But Mind the Risks – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: MDCO, BPTH, CELG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,802 shares to 119,326 shares, valued at $42.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR) by 7,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hologic to Webcast Presentation at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of October 18th Options Trading For Hologic (HOLX) – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Medical Products’ Earnings Roster for Jul 31: MCK, HOLX & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.21 million shares to 6.26M shares, valued at $465.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 91,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Vf Corp. (NYSE:VFC).