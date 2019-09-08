Personal Capital Advisors Stake In New Jersey Res (NJR) Was Has Increased; General Dynamics Com (GD) Position Upped by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (GD) by 61.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 11,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 30,139 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 18,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $192.67. About 682,533 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH A SYNDICATED $7.5 BLN, 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Net $799M; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BLN AT END OF QUARTER; 02/05/2018 – Jet Aviation completes acquisition of Hawker Pacific; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS DEAL NOW VALUED AT $9.7B INCL DEBT; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms General Dynamics at ‘A’; Removes Negative Watch; 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln; 05/03/2018 Gulfstream Enhances Customer Support By Launching Center Dedicated To AOG Resolution; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Shr

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in New Jersey Res (NJR) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 7,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 74,467 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 66,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in New Jersey Res for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 376,461 shares traded or 5.32% up from the average. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 08/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES REAFFIRMS YR NFE FORECAST; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC EPS $1.60; 28/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Expand Energy-Efficiency Opportunities to Customers; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC NFE PER SHARE $1.62; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.60; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Financial Net $1.62/Shr

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold NJR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 57.87 million shares or 2.69% less from 59.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.02% or 9.66 million shares. 112,500 are owned by Griffin Asset Inc. Ls Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,688 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 6,723 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Cap Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Aqr Cap Management Limited Co holds 254,951 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 102,885 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Services owns 6,000 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 5,272 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Phocas Corp reported 123,157 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 337,559 shares. 4,450 are held by Clark Capital Management Grp Inc. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 76,500 shares. 403,897 were reported by Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma. The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR).

More notable recent New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New Jersey Resources Releases Annual Corporate Sustainability Report – Business Wire” published on June 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Portland company snaps up four more wind farms – Portland Business Journal” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is New Jersey Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:NJR) ROE Of 8.2% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Matls Inc by 347,108 shares to 5,204 shares, valued at $262,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 10,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,552 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Tru owns 2,765 shares. Bridges Incorporated reported 12,740 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 1.13 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Prudential Finance invested in 740,148 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 3,490 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Division holds 0.11% or 4,592 shares. Bb&T Corporation has 47,734 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 11,667 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.18% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Mariner Lc holds 10,480 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company stated it has 808,423 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp reported 0.49% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd holds 1,695 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 8,600 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.