Personal Capital Advisors Stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Boosted by $1.82 Million; Sentinel Trust Company Lba Has Cut Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $2.28 Million

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 59.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 10,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 28,152 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 17,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $153.21. About 1.51M shares traded or 118.39% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sentinel Trust Company Lba sold 36,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 41,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sentinel Trust Company Lba who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 18.14M shares traded or 36.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 06/03/2018 – CITI INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUE MAY BE `DOWN A BIT’ THIS QTR; 09/04/2018 – Ghana Lenders Seek Extended Capital Demand Deadline, Says Citi; 06/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 6 (Table); 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Revenue $3.42B, Est. $3.70B: TOPLive; 16/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman’s top pick is Citigroup; 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $1 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Activist investor ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 10,994 shares to 12,552 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,175 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership owns 10,966 shares. 834 were accumulated by Ameritas Prtnrs. South Dakota Council owns 31,000 shares. Public Sector Pension Board reported 3,834 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Cim Mangement, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,053 shares. Van Den Berg Management I holds 105,230 shares or 2.53% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation stated it has 969,723 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of America De invested in 0.01% or 199,506 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 0.03% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 7,233 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.14% or 13,800 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 46,068 shares. Blair William And Il has 34,232 shares. Dubuque Bankshares & stated it has 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Federated Investors Pa reported 764 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.66 billion for 8.18 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Sentinel Trust Company Lba, which manages about $367.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 480,807 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $169.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

