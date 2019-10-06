Personal Capital Advisors Raised Its Holding in Sysco (SYY) by $2.81 Million; As Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Valuation Declined, Mrj Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 42,740 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68M, down from 49,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $85.18. About 1.37 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 40,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 321,225 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.72M, up from 281,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $78.15. About 3.05M shares traded or 5.36% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $929.44M for 7.61 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. $57.04 million worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) was bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC.

