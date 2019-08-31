Personal Capital Advisors Raised Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Share Value Rose; Stevens Capital Management LP Holding in Rockwell Automation (ROK) Lowered as Share Value Declined

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 18,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 465,130 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.40M, up from 446,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 70.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 20,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The hedge fund held 8,394 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 28,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $152.79. About 694,316 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 17,594 shares to 30,811 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 8,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). British Columbia Investment Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 37,318 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A has 1,200 shares. The Tennessee-based Argent has invested 0.06% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 29,620 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communications Limited. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd has 23,741 shares. Kistler has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Camarda Advisors Limited accumulated 56 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 215,193 are held by Merian Glob (Uk) Limited. 2,456 are owned by Marietta Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 0.09% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Tiemann Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Douglass Winthrop reported 23,159 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 12,878 shares.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $256.30M for 17.05 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Republic holds 2.04% or 727,100 shares. Horan Management holds 1.48% or 77,073 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 146 shares in its portfolio. Barry Advisors holds 0.09% or 2,822 shares. Creative Planning holds 439,981 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares has 1.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Rockland Trust Company has 1.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.18% or 6.91M shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt owns 263,136 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Usa Fin Portformulas Corporation has invested 3.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guardian Inv reported 2.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hamel Associate Inc accumulated 69,388 shares. King Wealth reported 10,645 shares stake. Amica Mutual reported 67,252 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.27% or 32,310 shares.