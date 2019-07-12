Personal Capital Advisors Raised Its Holding in Pool (POOL) by $1.21 Million as Valuation Rose; Intelsat S A (I) Market Value Declined While Empyrean Capital Partners LP Cut Stake by $23.06 Million

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 884,305 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 7,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,426 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.26M, up from 176,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $184.35. About 113,004 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 148,584 shares to 21,901 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 65,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445,606 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 55,889 shares. Swiss National Bank owns 73,383 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Gru Inc, New York-based fund reported 78,797 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 6,786 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability invested in 12,188 shares. Fil Ltd reported 5,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 26,746 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. 8,661 were accumulated by Hl Svcs Ltd Liability Co. Wasatch Inc owns 1.28% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 712,773 shares. Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0.04% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 7,367 shares stake. 352,598 were reported by Northern Trust. Cwm Lc holds 35 shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited accumulated 26 shares.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.