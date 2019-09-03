Personal Capital Advisors Position in Comcast New (CMCSA) Lifted by $1.60 Million; Farmers & Merchants Investments Maintains Position in Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 5,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 139,244 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, up from 134,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 41,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.40M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Video Customers 22.3M; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST OFFERS GBP12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 27/04/2018 – Ofcom must see Comcast’s Sky bid, says ex-BBC chair Grade; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda Margin 40.1%; 01/05/2018 – Comcast Presenting at Conference May 14; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of lndirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 26/04/2018 – TCI IS SAID TO EXIT COMCAST, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comcast Advertising appoints Joel Armijo as CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Relative Strength Alert For Comcast Corp – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comcast +1.4% as Wells Fargo resumes cable coverage – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Is Angling for Its Piece of This $122 Billion Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk LP owns 112,092 shares. M&R Cap has 2.34% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Jefferies Limited Liability reported 4,402 shares stake. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Co invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hl Fincl Serv owns 155,966 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Franklin Res invested in 0.67% or 31.10M shares. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc accumulated 39,030 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14.19M shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 53,539 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cannell Peter B And Co Incorporated stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 317,513 were accumulated by Parsons Capital Incorporated Ri. National Bank Of Hawaii holds 16,180 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Lc reported 10,998 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,597 shares to 3,834 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 634,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,483 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Financial Corporation invested in 0.78% or 32,969 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amica Mutual Insur stated it has 54,825 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Brave Asset Inc has 26,053 shares. West Oak Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,829 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 75 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Co invested in 0.08% or 30,414 shares. Evanson Asset Management Llc reported 3,841 shares. 6,650 are held by Mathes Communication. Cubic Asset holds 1.65% or 50,211 shares. New England Invest Retirement Gru holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,803 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Ltd invested in 2.29% or 767,890 shares. Shufro Rose And Company Limited Liability Company invested in 0.4% or 35,789 shares. Orleans Cap Corp La holds 0.69% or 8,080 shares. Westchester Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,067 shares to 14,844 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 20,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68M shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Hulu Is Rapidly Becoming a Force in Pay-TV – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Option Trader Makes Massive Bets On Netflix Rebound – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney -3% as Q3 growth falls short of consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 02, 2019.