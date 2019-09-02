Personal Capital Advisors Maintains Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA); Filament Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Cut as Valuation Declined

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost to Profit; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 02/04/2018 – Amazon, already struggling to crack markets in Asia, has yet to set foot in the South Korean market; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND TERM OF AGREEMENT TO APRIL 27, 2021; 02/05/2018 – Sangam Iyer: AMAZON MAKES FORMAL OFFER TO BUY 60% STAKE IN FLIPKART – CNBC-TV18, CITING SOURCES– RTRS $AMZN #Flipkart; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 19/03/2018 – The service has an integration with Amazon’s e-commerce system for shipping prizes to game winners

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 41,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.40 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation as Comcast makes offer; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 18/04/2018 – More Than 40 Boys & Girls Clubs Nationwide To Benefit From 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 21/04/2018 – Thousands Of Volunteers “Make Change Happen” Across Florida On Comcast Cares Day; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 2.11% or 4,945 shares. 4,557 were reported by Concourse Cap Mngmt Lc. Weitz Inv Mgmt Inc holds 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 15,500 shares. Atika holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,295 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Haverford Co has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sarasin And Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 63,160 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora owns 248 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 2.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 275,918 shares. Drw Securities accumulated 145 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated stated it has 791 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,023 shares. Atlas Browninc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 819 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 1.08% or 67,070 shares in its portfolio. 305 are owned by Goodwin Daniel L. The California-based Pure Fincl Advsr Inc has invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 96.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 14,079 shares to 206,312 shares, valued at $49.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,222 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 1.01% or 382,095 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Invest Mngmt invested in 1.67% or 107,791 shares. Hs Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 6.41% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 4.75M shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3,331 shares. Hartford Management Co invested 0.67% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Levin Cap Strategies Lp holds 45,479 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc owns 6,802 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tcw Gp has 3.96 million shares. Pinebridge LP holds 0.35% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 433,998 shares. Bahl Gaynor owns 3.04M shares. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 0.09% stake. Sunbelt Secs stated it has 6,675 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Argi Invest Services Ltd Liability Company has 5,238 shares. Accredited Investors reported 5,644 shares.