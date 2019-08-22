Personal Capital Advisors Lowered Its Position in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $3.41 Million; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Stake In Robert Half Intl (RHI) Was Raised

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 6.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 14,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 206,312 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.96 million, down from 220,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $278.59. About 1.19 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 15,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 2.56M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.83M, up from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 186,802 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 115,126 shares to 515,594 shares, valued at $20.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State holds 1.23% or 49,561 shares in its portfolio. Bsw Wealth reported 0.09% stake. Security Natl Trust invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sun Life Fincl Inc has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 6,674 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.34% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 1,905 were reported by Crestwood Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Pecaut invested in 1.44% or 11,750 shares. Raymond James Ser owns 182,589 shares. 78,543 were reported by Gofen Glossberg Lc Il. Clean Yield holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 665 shares. 5,377 are owned by Hodges Capital Mgmt. Credit Suisse Ag reported 542,693 shares. Pittenger And Anderson owns 45,929 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Benin Mngmt reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.53 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7,604 shares to 6,962 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 204,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 738,411 shares, and cut its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI).