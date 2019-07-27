Personal Capital Advisors Lifted Stake in Sanmina (SANM) by $810,460; As Epr Pptys (EPR) Shares Rose, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Lowered Its Position by $2.56 Million

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 32.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 33,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,597 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 102,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $74.53. About 280,247 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 30.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 24.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 28,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 147,673 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 118,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 373,275 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 2.70% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 05/04/2018 – SANMINA ACHIEVES FDA REGISTRATION AT FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, IND; 05/04/2018 – Sanmina Achieves FDA Registration At Its Facilities In Chennai, India; 28/03/2018 – Sanmina Announces Investor And Analyst Day; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina in Receivables Purchase Agreement With Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q EPS 34c-EPS 42c; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina Will Sell Accounts Receivable on a Revolving Basis to BTMU and Other Buyers From Time to Time; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sanmina; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1% Position in Sanmina; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM); 23/04/2018 – Sanmina 2Q EPS 33c

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.42 million activity. Peterson Mark Alan sold $257,472 worth of stock or 3,575 shares.

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 29.95% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.87 per share. EPR’s profit will be $98.90 million for 14.22 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.