Personal Capital Advisors Lifted Its Stake in Clearwater Paper (CLW) as Share Price Declined; Broadwood Capital Has Lifted Its Biotime (BTX) Position by $3.76 Million as Share Value Declined

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 53.35% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of a Reduction and Change in Drusen Material; 24/05/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Chardan Today; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia(R); 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen® Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 03/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ BioTime Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTX); 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss $63.5M; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in BioTime

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) by 21.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 29,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.65% . The institutional investor held 166,511 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 137,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Clearwater Paper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 112,085 shares traded. Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) has declined 14.65% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CLW News: 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 30/04/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Names Veteran Strategists to Address, Prioritize Urgency Around Hospitals’ Cybersecurity Management; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act Gains Increased Support; 24/04/2018 – Dr. Rene Reed Offers GAINSWave® in Clearwater; 05/04/2018 – Centuries-Old Tradition Brings Joy to the Next Generation at the Clearwater Community Volunteers 26th Annual Easter Egg Hunt; 26/04/2018 – Church of Scientology’s Historic Fort Harrison Bi-Monthly Tour Gives an Insider’s View of a Clearwater Icon; 29/03/2018 – Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Invites Tampa Bay Area Families to Celebrate the 26th Anniversary of Their Easter Egg Hun; 29/03/2018 – World Institute of Scientology Enterprises (WISE) Clearwater Center Now Opened in Downtown Clearwater; 08/03/2018 – Church of Scientology’s Fort Harrison Monthly Tours Educate on Vibrant Part of Clearwater’s History; 12/04/2018 – Clearwater Helps Organizations Strengthen Cyber Defenses with New OCR-Quality Technical Testing Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold CLW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.98 million shares or 3.98% less from 13.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorp invested in 0% or 30,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 66,372 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 2,237 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 28,279 shares. D E Shaw Comm holds 0% or 21,400 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 53,702 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment has 0% invested in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) for 352,292 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 2.46M shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 221,102 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bancshares De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 0% invested in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Barclays Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,516 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 19,176 shares.

More notable recent Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) CEO Linda Massman on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “60 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Stocks To Watch For March 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Clearwater Paper Announces Sale of Ladysmith, Wisconsin Facility to Dunn Paper, Inc. – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,190 shares to 8,640 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Matls Inc by 347,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,204 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).