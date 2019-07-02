Personal Capital Advisors Lifted Its Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Holding by $474,452; Holder Mathes Company Has Upped John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Stake

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $123.04. About 111,660 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 5,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,804 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 53,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 154,231 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 14.70% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 08:33 PM; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Southwest Gas Corp’s $300MM Notes ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – SWX SEES FY OPER INCOME RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, MODESTLY HIGHER; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 09:54 AM; 05/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS & SUB. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 07:01 PM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Company – 04/23/2018 11:53 AM; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/10/2018 10:40 AM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q OPER REV. $754.3M; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Limited Co has invested 0.18% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 19,218 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 18,838 shares. Waddell And Reed Inc reported 0.13% stake. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 4,012 shares. Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Company stated it has 283 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 48,627 are owned by Arizona State Retirement System. Citigroup accumulated 302 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 291,335 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Robecosam Ag holds 0.04% or 9,689 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 536,031 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT).

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203 shares to 4,181 shares, valued at $7.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

