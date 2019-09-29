Personal Capital Advisors Lifted Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake by $958,797; As 21Vianet Group (VNET) Stock Price Declined, Dalton Investments Upped Holding

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99 million, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 269,254 shares traded or 53.80% up from the average. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 107.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 15,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 29,440 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87M, up from 14,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Liberty Management Inc reported 0.99% stake. Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd Liability accumulated 18,000 shares. Regions Fincl accumulated 161,344 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Waverton Mngmt holds 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 13,357 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 68,575 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 371,987 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ancora Advisors Limited, Us-based fund reported 32,819 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 244,065 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Neuberger Berman Grp reported 1.78M shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Edmp has 43,097 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. First Interstate National Bank has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Benjamin F Edwards & owns 1,043 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $9.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 83,552 shares to 9.37M shares, valued at $153.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 228,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,665 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $220.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 20,000 shares to 93,851 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 11,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,385 shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX).

