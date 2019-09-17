Personal Capital Advisors Lifted General Electric Co (GE) Position by $5.07 Million; Stock Price Rose; Store Capital (STOR) Position Maintained by Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 507,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 3.68M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.60M, up from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 22.51M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 05/03/2018 YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – GE HEALTHCARE & FITTRACE REPORT COLLABORATION; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – INCREASING APPETITE FOR LNG, AND LACK OF RECENT PROJECT FIDS POINTS TO LNG SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE TIGHTENING; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Operating Margin 7.7%; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 06/03/2018 – GE Transportation Expands Multimodal Data Connectivity Capabilities with project44 Collaboration; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 05/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR KPMG

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 137.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 24,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 43,071 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 18,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.93. About 569,835 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 512,836 shares to 2.54M shares, valued at $46.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 79,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 725,868 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Communication owns 49,831 shares. Pettee Investors, a Connecticut-based fund reported 31,155 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel accumulated 1.57% or 490,184 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 3.15 million shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 275,548 are held by Strs Ohio. Randolph owns 273,463 shares. 14,820 were accumulated by Westwood Hldgs Gp. Geode Capital Lc reported 2.59 million shares stake. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 9,097 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Amalgamated State Bank has 41,543 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Colony Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 22,198 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Telemus Cap Limited Liability Co holds 10,166 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “STORE Capital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Arizona Daily Star” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “STORE Capital declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SA Interview: The Bear Case For Popular Dividend Growth Stock Realty Income With Arturo Neto, CFA – Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 88,450 shares. Davis R M Incorporated, a Maine-based fund reported 36,116 shares. Df Dent And Com Inc owns 52,229 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Bancshares Sioux Falls holds 0.89% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 24,819 shares. 483,411 are owned by Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability. Strategic Fincl Services stated it has 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 16,363 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Argent Com reported 176,865 shares. 18,885 were reported by Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corp. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 178,521 shares. First Washington reported 6,500 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Allstate accumulated 734,697 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank has invested 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 22,750 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $9.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 10,295 shares to 312,642 shares, valued at $15.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 228,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,665 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).