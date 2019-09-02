Personal Capital Advisors Holds Stake in Varian Med Sys (VAR); Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Valuation Rose While Rex Capital Advisors Lowered Its Holding

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 8,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 94,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.37M, up from 86,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $105.93. About 366,012 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL SAYS GETS U.S., GERMAN APPROVAL FOR VARIAN DEAL; 14/05/2018 – varian medical systems inc. | halcyon | K181032 | 05/09/2018 |; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD OF SIRTEX IS CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN SCHEME; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Rev $729.9M; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 04/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex gets $1.4 bln takeover offer from China’s CDH Investments; 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 964,397 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Management Lp has 1,773 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Korea Invest has invested 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Northern Trust owns 1.30M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ellington Management Group Inc Lc invested 0.12% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Sterling Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 2,301 shares or 0% of the stock. Inv Counsel accumulated 0.22% or 4,278 shares. Raymond James Financial Services has 3,633 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust invested in 719 shares. Meeder Asset Inc has 7,042 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The New York-based American International Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Ajo LP reported 30,030 shares. Cwm accumulated 79 shares. Adage Cap Partners Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company has 77,478 shares.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 284,605 shares to 5,320 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,221 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $114.86M for 25.76 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04M and $120.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

