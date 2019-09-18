Personal Capital Advisors Holds Position in New Jersey Res (NJR); Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Decreased Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $5.92 Million

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 338,479 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.24M, down from 373,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $166.9. About 2.35 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in New Jersey Res (NJR) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 9,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 83,663 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16M, up from 74,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in New Jersey Res for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 296,365 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 11/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Recognized for Exceptional Dedication to the Environment; 28/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Expand Energy-Efficiency Opportunities to Customers; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Net $140.3M; 19/03/2018 – NJR Clean Energy Ventures Announces Sale of Two Dot Wind Farm; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 NFE GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Financial Net $1.62/Shr; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC EPS $1.60; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC NFE PER SHARE $1.62; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES – “ARE TAKING A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF OUR REMAINING WIND ASSETS” (CORRECTS; 29/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to Recover Costs for Infrastructure Programs

More notable recent New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Shareowners Elect Five Directors at New Jersey Resources Annual Meeting – Business Wire” on January 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New Jersey Resources Chairman and CEO Laurence M. Downes to Retire; Board Names Steve Westhoven as Successor – Business Wire” published on July 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PennEast cannot condemn New Jersey state lands for pipeline, court rules – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is New Jersey Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:NJR) ROE Of 8.2% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $9.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 10,295 shares to 312,642 shares, valued at $15.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 50,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 544,898 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold NJR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 59.11 million shares or 2.14% more from 57.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 6,853 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 136,742 shares. Jcic Asset reported 77 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 152,752 shares. 4,169 were reported by Asset. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.01% or 296,467 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 1.11M shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of owns 9,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsrs Llc invested in 14,454 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc reported 745,885 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hartford Fincl holds 1.27% or 76,500 shares. Voya Mgmt reported 0% stake. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Fifth Third National Bank reported 275 shares. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,316 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,900 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $90.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 100,404 were accumulated by Prudential Pcl. Johnson Fincl invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 148,250 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.28% or 736,001 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mgmt Company, a Kansas-based fund reported 12,582 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.3% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Company Of Oklahoma reported 13,995 shares. Ativo Mngmt Limited Com invested in 4,745 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Inc has 0.38% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 59.82 million shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dsam Partners (London) Ltd holds 0.85% or 40,417 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Norris Perne & French Llp Mi has invested 1.57% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1,681 were reported by Fairview Capital Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc. Wilkins Inv Counsel Inc has 10,925 shares. America First Inv Ltd Co, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,606 shares.